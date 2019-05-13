Funeral for THP Trooper Matthew Gatti to be held Monday

JACKSON, Tenn. — “He died doing what he loved,” said Chris Gatti, father of Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Gatti.

Those close to Gatti will lay him to rest Monday morning.

“Life with us on this earth has ended, but his legacy is going to live on,” Gatti said.

Gatti died May 6 in a car crash on Interstate 40 eastbound at exit 74.

Officials said Gatti lost control of his car, hit the back of tractor-trailer, spun out and then hit another tractor-trailer.

Gatti was 24 years old. He previously had worked for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and served on Gov. Bill Lee’s protection detail.

His father said he always had an interest in law enforcement.

“But I think he chose the highway patrol because of a chance of an opportunity to really help folks. He loved what he did,” Chris Gatti said. “Matt knew what it meant to protect and serve.”

His funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at West Jackson Baptist church. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

West Jackson Baptist Church is located at 580 Oil Well Road in Jackson.

Burial will take place at Ridgecrest Cemetery, located at 200 Ridgecrest Road in Jackson.