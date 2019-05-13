Hicks ready to get to work at Freed Hardeman

MEDINA, Tenn. — South Gibson shooting guard Nathan Hicks signed this morning to continue his playing career with Freed Hardeman men’s basketball.

On the court as a Hornet, Hicks was known for his ability to score the ball, averaging 16.7 PPG last season.

Now that his high school career is complete, Hicks leaves South Gibson holding multiple school records, including most career points in school history with 1,151, most points in a season with 530, and most career 3-point shots made with 189.

Hicks was also voted as the District 13 AA MVP and was named to both the All-District and All-Region tournament teams.