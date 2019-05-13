Isaac Lane students celebrate reading improvement

JACKSON, Tenn. — “Team Read is actually a fun thing to do when you want to read,” second grade student Kylan White said.

Second graders at Isaac Lane Elementary participate in the Team Read program to help them with reading and vocabulary skills.

Team read head coach Linda Browning says the main goal is to get students up to their third grade reading level.

“We also try to build a relationship with the kids, which is as important as anything else we do,” Browning said. “In fact, it is even more important because it takes building that relationship to get the kids to trust you enough to really start performing in the reading.”

“Last week, we had our final meeting where we got the data back, and every teacher, when they saw the data, was ecstatic,” second grade teacher Dr. Calandra Williamson said.

To celebrate their reading improvement, second graders got to play games outside. Community members donated an inflatable slide and bounce house, along with a cake.

Team Read leaders say they are still looking for more volunteer coaches.