Local church celebrates Mother’s Day

LEXINGTON, Tenn. — A local church held a special celebration for Mother’s Day.

Ward’s Grove Baptist Church in Lexington celebrated Sunday by inviting moms and families to come together to enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch.

Those in attendance got to enjoy a variety of dishes. Pastor Ken Skelton says the church wants to show their appreciation to mothers everywhere.

“We are here to let our ladies know that we love them and appreciate them and to be an example of what Christ would want to do on Mother’s Day,” Skelton said.

The brunch was followed by a worship service.