Local event honors West Tennessee mothers

JACKSON, Tenn. — Sunday was Mother’s Day, and a local event was held to honor West Tennessee moms.

Loved ones came together to celebrate a Mother’s Day lunch at the 903 in downtown Jackson.

“We want to celebrate the mothers and the mothers to be,” 903 owner Lydia Love-Adams said.

Those in attendance said they wanted to treat their mom to a tasty meal on the special day.

“We are here with the whole family,” attendee Lynn Donaldson said. “It’s my mother, her three sisters, and her four children. We are just having a good time.”

“We started out the day with me, my husband and my children,” attendee Ruby Henderson said. “We went to church with my mom, and now we are here at 903 celebrating a beautiful venue with soft music, good food and a very elegant atmosphere to end the day.”

“It’s very rewarding and it’s very heartwarming today, but we came down here just to celebrate and have a good time with family,” Donaldson said.

Love-Adams says she wants to make the Mother’s Day lunch an annual event.

“I just enjoy people, feeding people and being in the company of people, so it’s just a double bonus and blessing for us,” Love-Adams said.