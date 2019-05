Nurse practitioner back in court for hearing

JACKSON, Tenn.– A Jackson nurse practitioner returns to court, Monday.

Jeff Young, known as the ‘Rock Doc’, appeared in Federal Court in Jackson Monday afternoon for a bond revocation hearing.

The hearing began after the government filed a motion to have Young’s bond of $5,000 revoked on May 2.

The hearing will continue on May 20 at 9 a.m.