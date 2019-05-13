Showers and T’storms Possible Midweek

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, May 13th

Thanks to partly cloudy skies all day, temperatures have only warmed up to the lower and middle 60s this afternoon. This was the 4th day in a row with highs in the 60s – the last time we had that many consecutive days below 70°F in May was 5 years ago! There’s been dry weather today but scattered showers are possible midweek.

TONIGHT

Scattered clouds in West Tennessee will finally clear out in West Tennessee overnight with those clear skies leading to a chilly start to the day on Tuesday. Besides the chance for patchy fog early in the morning, light winds will allow temperatures to start in the middle to upper 40s by sunrise.

Mostly clear skies are forecast for tomorrow, and since we’ll be starting off in the 40s tomorrow morning, I’m sure you’ll be glad to know we could reach highs in the middle 70s in the afternoon! No rain tomorrow, but scattered showers are possible Wednesday into Thursday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on our next chance for rain and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

