Sunny But Somewhat Chilly For May

Weather Update Monday, May 13 —

Good morning West Tennessee. We started the morning off on a foggy note after a few cool showers, and weak frontal passage overnight. High pressure at the surface will slide ESE from northern Missouri into the Ohio Valley through today, this will help scour out much of the cloud cover this morning. With northwesterly flow today, temps will struggle just a little bit through the 60s. Highs should top out around 70.

Tonight:

Skies will be mainly clear, which will allow temps to fall a little quicker as a mch drier air mass will be in place. Lows may dip into the mid to upper 40s along with some patchy fog. A similar day is expected for Tuesday, but overall a tad warmer. That warming trend will continue through this week. As a broad synoptic ridge develops in the Plains. We will remain on the NE side of that ridge for midweek, which may allow a weak disturbance to pass through. Showers and storms expected Wednesday/Thursday, after that though we dry out and warm up big time as the ridge moves overhead late week.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

