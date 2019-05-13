TBI releases annual statewide crime report for 2018

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has released an annual report detailing crime statistics across the state.

Those numbers indicate violent crimes statewide decreased in 2018 from 2017.

The report shows overall, many serious crimes decreased by 3.6 percent from statistics reported in 2017. Of those crimes, murders decreased by eight percent, and the number of reported rapes decreased by 4.7 percent.

Juvenile arrests made up 8.1 percent of suspects arrested in serious offenses.

Simple assault was the most frequently reported crime resulting in the arrest of a juvenile, with 25.7 percent of juveniles suspects in a simple assault. Drug or narcotic violations were the second most frequent charge for juvenile suspects at 17.6 percent.

Domestic violence related crimes increased by six percent in 2018.

Methamphetamine-related offenses continued to increase in 2018. In 2017, 13,483 meth-related crimes were reported, according to the TBI. In 2018, 15,899 meth-related crimes were reported.

To view the full report, visit the TBI website.