THP reminds drivers of potential delays due to trooper funeral services

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Highway Patrol is reminding drivers of potential delays and heavy traffic Monday as West Jackson Baptist Church hosts services for THP Memphis District Trooper Matthew Gatti.

Gatti was killed in a crash Monday, May 6 on Interstate 40 near mile marker 74 in Madison County.

THP is reminding drivers to expect heavy traffic and delays near Oil Well Road between 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visitation services for Trooper Gatti will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., with funeral services beginning at 2 p.m.

THP says delays and heavy traffic are also possible at University Parkway, North Highland Avenue, and Ridgecrest Road from 3 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Graveside services are scheduled to be held at Ridgecrest Cemetery on Ridgecrest Road.