TN Dept. of Safety to stream funeral service for Trooper Matthew Gatti

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Safety has announced they will live stream the Monday afternoon funeral service for Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Gatti.

The service will be streamed on the Tennessee Department of Safety Facebook page.

Gatti, 24, was killed in a crash May 6 on Interstate 40 near mile marker 74 in Madison County.

The funeral service for Gatti is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday at West Jackson Baptist Church. Visitation was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Gatti is survived by his wife, Anna Lax Gatti, who will be presented with a Tennessee flag by the Tennessee Highway Patrol during funeral services.