Trooper Matthew Gatti honored at graveside service

JACKSON, Tenn.–Trooper Matthew Gatti’s life impacted many as hundreds traveled from across the country to honor him.

A flood of emotions at West Jackson Baptist Church as loved ones of Trooper Matthew Gatti said their final farewells.

“And there’s no words that I can express or anyone in here can express that would stop that flood,” said Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

Law enforcement agencies from across the country are showed their support, even Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

“Deep sorrow because we have lost the life of Matthew Gatti,” said Governor Lee.

The governor presented Gatti’s wife, Anna with a Tennessee flag.

“We mourn the loss of a son a brother, husband and state trooper,” said THP Colonel Dereck Stewart.

Colonel Stewart hopes his family members can celebrate Gatti’s life, with full honors.

His fellow brothers traveled from far and high to attend at Ridgecrest Cemetery in north Jackson for his burial.

Tennessee Highway Patrol’s Captain Jimmie Johnson concluded with handing Trooper Gatti’s wife, Anna the American flag.