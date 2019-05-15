Estes steps down as Dresden head football coach

DRESDEN, Tenn. — This afternoon, Dresden head football coach Levi Estes announced that he will be leaving his position with the Lions.

Estes will instead be taking a job at Lassiter High School, a 7A program in Georgia, as the offensive coordinator.

During his time at Dresden, Estes was responsible for leading the Lions to a state championship in 2016 during a 15-0 undefeated season.

Dresden will immediately begin the search for their next head coach.