Union University student found dead on campus

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Union University student was found dead in her campus apartment Wednesday.

According to Tim Ellsworth, Associate VP for University Communications, the 25-year-old student of Mount Juliet, Tennessee was a senior nursing major.

Police do not suspect any foul play.

“Losing a student is one of the saddest events that a close-knit campus community like Union can experience. It hurts deeply because we care about each other,” Union President Samuel W. “Dub” Oliver said.

Faculty is providing support to family members, students and staff.