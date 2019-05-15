UPDATE: Man accused of sexually abusing horse pleads guilty

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Last year, WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News told you about a Jackson man accused of sexually abusing a horse on Madison County property.

He was caught on surveillance video.

According to the District Attorney General Jody Pickens’ office, in the case of the State of Tennessee versus Michael Jemison, Michael Jemison pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal offenses against animals and two counts of burglary other than habitation.

He was sentenced to five years in the Tennessee Department of Correction.

He also had to pay court costs.