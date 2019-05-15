What’s New Wednesday: Coyote Blues

At Coyote Blues, you’ll find fire hot food a nd fired up personalities on Union University Drive in Jackson.

“Baby, we are new and coming and ready for you,” says Coyote Blues server/bartender and nursing student Ariel Hamilton. “I can use my big personality to make those big tips!”

They have Louisiana infused Mexican food like shrimp and grits and seafood chimichangas.

“The burger is the best kept secret in Jackson it is hands down the best. It’s a hidden secret,” says Hamilton.

And another secret…

“Love. I marinate the meat so she secret ingredient is me,” says kitchen manager, Latorya Fuller. “Just seeing people’s face light up when they get that awesome plate of food.”

Awesome food you’ll have to try and the waiting staff is ready to serve!

“Put me on all day because I’m here. I’m ready!” says Hamilton.

Coyote Blues is located at 1430 Union University Drive in Jackson.