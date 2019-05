CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — Around 7:10 p.m., a power outage swept across Carroll County.

Carroll County EMA Director Janice Newman confirmed that the outage was county-wide, and power was restored around 7:45 p.m.

Authorities said the outage occurred as a result of a problem at the main substation.

