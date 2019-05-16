Gangster Disciples member pleads guilty in racketeering case

JACKSON, Tenn. — A known member of the Gangster Disciples from Jackson has pleaded guilty to multiple charges after a federal indictment in 2017.

Dontoreus Douglas, 32, known as “DT,” pleaded guilty to charges of committing violent crimes in aid of racketeering, distribution of marijuana, and firearms charges in federal court.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, Douglas and other members of the Gangster Disciples were involved in narcotics distribution, firearms trafficking and violent crimes including murder, attempted murder and assault.

Douglas remains in federal custody on charges pending from another indictment in June 2016, alleging additional marijuana distribution and firearms charges.

His sentencing is currently scheduled for August 13.