Local deputies find nearly $1M rock crusher reported stolen in Utah

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A rock crusher reported stolen in Utah earlier this week was found in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office found the LoKotrack LT120, worth nearly $1 million, around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office says the rock crusher was located during a traffic stop.

The property was reported stolen May 13 in Layton, Utah, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

The driver and owner of Bubba’s Heavy Haul, Edward Charles Ruff II, is now charged with theft of property over $250,000.

The rock crusher is valued at about $915,000.