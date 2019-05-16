Man charged after stolen property from Utah found

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A rock crusher reported stolen in Utah earlier this week was found in Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office found the LoKotrack LT120, worth nearly $1 million, was found Tuesday afternoon around 5 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the rock crusher was located during a traffic stop.

The property was reported stolen in Layton, Utah on May 13, according to a news release.

Edward Charles Ruff II is now charged with theft of property over $250,000.

The rock crusher is valued at about $915,000.