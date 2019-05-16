Mugshots : Madison County : 05/15/19 – 05/16/19

1/11 Elton Peterson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

2/11 Dayton Campbell Failure to comply

3/11 Donald Savage Theft of property over $1,000

4/11 Edgar Vasquz Simple domestic assault



5/11 Jermaine Beason Failure to appear

6/11 Jonathan Walker Failure to appear

7/11 Kalie Nickels Failure to appear

8/11 Linnie Person Simple domestic assault



9/11 Michael Ziegler Failure to appear

10/11 Tara Connell Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/11 William Carter Aggravated assault























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/16/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.