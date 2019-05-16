Mugshots : Madison County : 05/15/19 – 05/16/19 May 16, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Elton Peterson Violation of community corrections, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/11Dayton Campbell Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 3/11Donald Savage Theft of property over $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 4/11Edgar Vasquz Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 5/11Jermaine Beason Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/11Jonathan Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/11Kalie Nickels Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 8/11Linnie Person Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/11Michael Ziegler Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/11Tara Connell Violation of community corrections, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 11/11William Carter Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/15/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/16/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore