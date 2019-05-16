Near 90°F for the Next Two Afternoons

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Thursday, May 16th

It’s been hot and humid today with temperatures showing up at 90°F in Savannah and only slightly cooler than that everywhere else. There’s still just a small chance for rain during the afternoon and evening today with rain more likely later this weekend.

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually clear out of West Tennessee later this evening with a clear view of the moon in the forecast tonight. It’ll stay warm though, with overnight low temperatures in just the middle 60s at the coolest point of the night.

Another hot and humid day is forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow! Temperatures will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s during the afternoon bringing highs to 90°F in some areas for the first time this year. There’s just a 10% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm around the warmest hours of the day. Rain is likely to return to the Mid-South on Sunday so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for details on the chance for thunderstorms on Sunday and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com