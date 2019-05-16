Oldest African-American pilot in West Tennessee dies at 96

JACKSON, Tenn. — The oldest African-American pilot in West Tennessee has died at 96.

Eugene May died Wednesday at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

May always said his dream was to fly a plane, and in the 1940s, he made that dream a reality.

After being told African-Americans could not take flight lessons at McKellar Field, May moved to Chicago and was able to get his pilot’s license in 1948.

In 1963, he bought his first plane.

Last year, May became an honorary member of the Memphis Blackhawks and the African-American Aerospace Professionals. Due to his achievements in flight, May was also named a winner of the Wright Brothers’ Master Pilot Award.

Funeral arrangements have not been finalized at this time. Arrangements are being handled by Bledsoe Funeral Home.