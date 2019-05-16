Red Cross honors local heroes at annual luncheon

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization that provides emergency services during disasters is recognizing some local heroes. The local chapter of the American Red Cross is honoring some of our local heroes for the roles they have played in our communities in a time of disaster and devastation.

The American Red Cross of Mid-West Tennessee celebrates those who have made a difference in their community. This luncheon was to recognize some local heroes in the community for their hard work and devotion.

“We are honoring a uniformed hero of the year, a distinguished service winner of the year, humanitarian of the year and even our volunteer of the year for the Red Cross,” said David Hicks, Executive Director for the local Tennessee American Red Cross Chapter.

“My wife and I won the Distinguished Service Award. We are truly honored to do this. It’s a pleasure to serve the community and Red Cross,” Richard Bates said.

Sarah Rice is the agency’s Volunteer of the Year.

“I am truly honored and humbled to be receiving this award. I do not feel that I am a hero. I am just trying to help my community and to make it a better place,” Rice said.

Amy Crenshaw was recognized as Humanitarian of the Year.

“Very honored. This award should not go to me. It would go to my family, the staff at the cafe, the board members and all our volunteers at the cafe,” Crenshaw said.

The Uniformed Hero of the Year goes to Zachary Pruitt, a paramedic who was killed in December 2018.

Hicks says all the heroes have something in common.

“They just have the tenacity. When they are told no, they look for a yes. They find a way through obstacles that make things so difficult, and many will just walk away, but they are so called and have such a heart at service,” Hicks said.

Leaders with the organization say this is their seventh annual “Heroes Luncheon.”