18-year-old charged in Union City shooting

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A man is facing an attempted murder charge in a Thursday night shooting in Union City.

Jarmarland Marsh, 18, is charged with criminal attempt to commit second-degree murder in a shooting on East Church Street that left another man seriously injured, according to a news release from the Union City Police Department.

Officers responded to the shooting around 11:30 p.m. Thursday when they found a man with a gunshot wound to the left side of his torso, according to the release.

The victim was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital and then taken by medical helicopter to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Witnesses told police Marsh shot the victim during an altercation.

Marsh is being held in the Obion County Jail.

Police say Marsh had recently been released on his own recognizance on an aggravated assault charge involving a juvenile court judge, according to the release. That incident took place May 10 during a Juvenile Court proceeding.