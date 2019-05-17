Basketball tournament held to raise funds for scholarship

EAST JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members hit the court for a 10th annual fundraiser Friday.

The basketball tournament at JCM’s gym is in honor of Jerome Ellington, a Lane College student who was killed in 2009.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser go towards the scholarship fund.

“So and to get his legacy to live on, we just wanted to be able to be a blessing to someone else, send someone else’s child to college and to get an education,” said Norma Ellington, Jerome’s mother. “His friends came together, he was a basketball player in high school, and he was very good at it. And his friends put together this game. It took a lot of us coming together to make this happen.”

Saturday, ten high school students will each be getting a $500 scholarship.