City of Jackson collects hazardous waste materials for free May 18

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you have hazardous materials in your home to dispose of, you’ll have the chance to safely get rid of it during an annual free event this Saturday.

It’s that time of year to clean out your garage, work shed and home of your unused chemicals safely. Kathleen Huneycutt, Director of Health and Sanitation for the City of Jackson, explains why it’s important to dispose of hazardous materials the right way.

“We want to protect our water source. If it goes into the ground it obviously affects our water source,” Huneycutt said.

However, there are some items that will not be accepted.

“Other things we can’t take would be explosives and medical waste, but any chemicals from your household, such as lawn service chemicals and those kinds of things, rat poison. Poisons that people can’t just put in their garbage can. No shotgun shells, nothing like that,” Huneycutt said.

Huneycutt says the process is easy.

“People can drive up. Volunteers will be there to unload their car,” Honeycutt said. “They don’t have to get out of the car and then they can just drive, so it should just be an easy Saturday morning.”

She says latex paint will not be accepted. However, you can dry small amounts of those items with sand or cat litter and dispose of them in your regular trash.

You can drop off your hazardous waste Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The mobile collection service will be located at 112 Union Avenue, behind the Farmer’s Market in downtown Jackson.