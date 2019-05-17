Decatur Co. stabbing, assault suspect in custody

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — A man accused of assaulting a man and stabbing another with a screwdriver is in custody.

According to the Decatur County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Corey Purvis went to the Perryville Mini Mart with a man around 12:30 p.m. Thursday.

Investigators say Purvis stayed outside to pump gas, while the victim paid inside. When the victim returned, Purvis pistol whipped the man and left with a woman.

Two hours later, investigators received a report of a fight at a cabin on Pentecostal Campground Road.

The sheriff’s office says deputies spoke with residents in the area, who said a man had attempted to confront a woman who he believed had stolen property from him.

Investigators say when the victim attempted to leave the cabin, Purvis blocked the door and the woman cut the victim’s right arm with an ax. The victim was able to get out of the cabin, but investigators say the woman threw the ax at him again as he ran.

Investigators say Purvis then chased the victim and stabbed him in the neck with a screwdriver.

Purvis was arrested Thursday afternoon at another person’s home after the stabbing.

Purvis is now charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and other charges.