Graduating high school students prepare to enter workforce

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Students are getting ready to leave high school, but what’s next for them?

“It’s an exciting time for students, but it can be an uncertain time for them as they try to make decisions about their futures,” said Vicki Bunch, vice president of Talent Management at Jackson Chamber.

And one big decision: first jobs!

The current unemployment rate in Madison County is 3.5%. Across the country, it is 3.6%, the lowest since 1969.

“You’re essentially looking at full employment across the country, so there’s a lot of opportunity,” said Ben Ferguson, president of Personnel Placements.

There are some jobs you can get as soon as you graduate.

“There are jobs in retail, hospitality, warehouse jobs are available, some of the lower skilled, more manual labor jobs within our industries,” Bunch said.

And officials say even if you haven’t had a job before you graduate high school, you still have skills you can put on a resume to make yourself stand out.

But officials really push some kind of post-secondary education

“A lot of the certifications or credentials can be obtained in 12 months or 18 months,” Bunch said. “It’d benefit them in the long run.”

But no matter what you decide to do, there are some skills you can work on anytime.

“Show up on time, punctuality is key for any employer, having a good attitude, and putting forth your best effort, no matter what you’re doing,” Ferguson said.

If you need help with your resumes, American Job Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

