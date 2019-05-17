Hot on Saturday with Scattered Storms Returning Sunday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. – Friday, May 17th

After a hot and sunny day, we’ll have a warm and moonlit night! Clear skies will make for easy viewing of the International Space Station tonight! Watch it fly across from the sky from 9:15 to 9:21 this evening moving from southwest to northeast. Let us know if you see it!

TONIGHT

It’s going to be another beautiful evening in West Tennessee! The moon will be nearly full tonight, and with light winds, temperatures will drop to the middle 60s by sunrise Saturday.

Another hot and humid day is forecast for West Tennessee tomorrow! Temperatures will reach the lower 90s in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase tomorrow night as lines of showers and thunderstorms cross Arkansas and move into West Tennessee on Sunday morning. We’re monitoring the risk for severe weather Sunday, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com