Jones signs with Walters State following breakout senior year

HUMBOLDT , Tenn. — Humboldt senior forward Anthony Jones signed this afternoon to continue his basketball playing career with Walters State Community College.

It was difficult not to notice the impact Jones had on the court last season. In a Vikings uniform, Jones dominated the paint, averaging 18.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, and averaged just a little over 2 blocks per game.

Jones was also recognized a Mr. Basketball finalist in Class A, as well as an All-District, All-Region, and All-State player.

Jones now becomes the third Humboldt player this year to sign to play at the next level.