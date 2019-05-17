Man charged with murder in Martin shooting

MARTIN, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with murder in a recent shooting in Martin.

Raschad Windham, 20, of Martin is charged with first-degree murder in a May 11 shooting that took the life of Luke Greene, also of Martin, according to a news release from the Martin Police Department.

Windham is also charged with especially aggravated robbery. Police say the incident is still under investigation and other charges and arrests may be forthcoming.

Windham is being held at the Weakley County Detention Center awaiting arraignment.