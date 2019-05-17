Mother of missing Humboldt woman wants answers

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. – 25-year old Kimberly Christine Brown was reported missing Saturday in Jackson. She has mental disabilities and requires medication. Brown is a client with Support Solutions, and her mother, Mary Brown, is concerned about her daughter’s disappearance.

“There were about four hours between 6:00 and 10:00 that she would have the opportunity to leave. She was supposed to be checked every 15 minutes, so I’ve got some things here that I really don’t understand,” Brown said.

Brown says that her daughter was able to leave her home through a window in her room, and she wants answers about how her daughter was able to leave unnoticed.

“So this is the only person that they had to watch, and I don’t understand how she was able to get away,” Brown said.

Her mother has received tips that Kimberly was spotted around Jackson and Henderson County, but she has yet to be found.

She suspects that Kim is not alone.

“If you’re the one that’s housing her, that’s keeping her, would you please just–I beg you, bring her back, return her safely,” Brown said.

Brown has been told that there is an investigation underway about how her daughter was able to leave the home.

WBBJ contacted Support Solutions, but they declined to comment.

If you see Kimberly or know where she is, call the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400.