Robbery suspect sentenced to 30 years without parole

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson man was sentenced to 30 years in custody after being convicted of robbery, kidnapping and other charges.

In a news release, the District Attorney’s office says 18-year-old Devonta Curry was accused of burglarizing a woman’s home in December 2017. The release says the woman returned home while Curry was inside, and Curry took property from the woman, her grandchild, and a friend at gunpoint.

Curry was indicted in July 2018, and was convicted in October on three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, two counts of especially aggravated kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The release says Curry has been sentenced to 30 years without parole.

He is also charged with felony evading arrest, aggravated assault, and theft after allegedly ramming a Jackson Police Department vehicle in the victim’s stolen car before running from police. The release says Curry was shot and injured while running from police, and was arrested after asking a neighbor for help.