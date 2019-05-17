TDOT plans I-40 lane closures for May 18

NORTH JACKSON, Tenn. — A traffic alert, if you’re hitting the road this weekend.

There will once again be closures on the interstate.

Lanes will be closed on I-40 West and eastbound between mile markers 78 and 83 to install advanced warning rumble strips for the construction zone.

The eastbound ramp from the 45 Bypass will also be temporarily closed.

These closures are scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Plus, one lane on Carriage House Drive will also be closed on Saturday for construction work from 7 in the morning to 5 Saturday afternoon.