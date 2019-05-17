Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Week: Deanna Kennedy

REAGAN, Tenn. — This week’s Educator of the Week presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery is Deanna Kennedy.

Kennedy is a Pre-K teacher at South Side Elementary School in Reagan. She says her grandmother played a role in her career choice.

“My grandmother taught for 33 years, so I wanted to follow in her footsteps,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy has been a teacher now for 12 years, all at the school. She treats her students like her own.

“I just love the kids, they just make my day,” Kennedy said. “Every day they’re so loving and kind. I just want to take them all home with me.”

Kennedy will now be eligible for the statewide Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award. Starting in June, to vote for her or any of the other nominees, visit www.seehowitaddsup.com.

To nominate a teacher for our weekly award, email us at educator@wbbjtv.com.