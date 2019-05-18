Annual ‘Bemis Heritage Days’ celebrates Armed Forces Day

BEMIS, Tenn. – As part of the Bemis Heritage Days, it was also a celebration for Armed Forces Day.

The Jackson-Madison Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution partnered with the Bemis Historical Society to commemorate Armed Forces Day. Those in attendance remembered and honored veterans, especially the World War I, World War II, and Korean War veterans buried at Bemis Cemetery.

“We had so many veterans from the Bemis area and it’s just good to let everyone know the sacrifices that they made for our country,” said Kathy Haney Williams, vice chairman for the Bemis Historical Society.