Another Hot Day Saturday Followed By Storms

Weather Update – 7:36 a.m. – Saturday, May 18th

Another hot and humid day is forecast for West Tennessee today! Temperatures will range from 87-90 degrees in the afternoon. We’ll stay dry on Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will increase in the evening as lines of showers and thunderstorms cross Arkansas and move into West Tennessee. We’ll see a few isolated showers and thunderstorms move into the area Saturday evening but there’s a more likely chance for rain on Sunday.

We are in a Marginal Risk or 1 out of 5 risk of severe weather overnight into Sunday. A few storms may bring a damaging wind and hail threat as early as the late evening for Obion, Dyer, Lauderdale, Tipton, and Fayette counties in west Tennessee.

We’re monitoring the risk for severe weather Sunday too, so stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the hour-by-hour forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

