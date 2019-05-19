Cirque Italia water circus performs final show in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. – Today was the final day to see a unique circus before leaving the Hub City.

It is the first of its kind to set foot in Jackson with artists from all over the world performing. The Cirque Italia water circus features amazing visuals and stunts.

Members with the circus say they enjoyed their experience in Jackson, and hope they can return next year.

“We’ve had people come in and probably from two hours away to locals. Everybody seemed to have a really good time here and left with smiles on their faces. It’s been a really great turnout for us,” said Corissa Fusco, aerial net performer and face painter.

“Many compliments from the people. They said that they have never seen this before and that it is an amazing show. They are very glad they came,” said Roxana Midi, ticket manager and aerial artist.

Their next stop is Bowling Green, Kentucky.