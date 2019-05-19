Investigators offer $5000 reward in gun store burglary

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn–“I could see how people would want to target this business,” said Justin Scott, owner of RFC Tactical in Milan.

A target owner Justin Scott of RFC Tactical hopes people would not take.

Unfortunately Sunday afternoon that was the case, as his gun store was broken into.

“Was really tore up this morning that this happened,” said Scott.

Scott said he was at a ball game for his daughter at the time of the robbery.

“And I drove straight back here and started going through the madness,” said Scott.

But luckily Scott said none of the expensive items were taken.

“Grabbed a few weapons, nothing major it was amazing that they didn’t get anything really of value,” said Scott.

“It’s minor losses compared to what it could have been, no major weapons got out on the street and that’s always a plus,” said Scott.

Instead Scott’s pockets suffered the most losses with up to 10 thousand dollars in damages.

“Lots of pans of glass, the pans of glass are very expensive, um damaged the security system a little bit,” said Scott.

He also said he’s surprised the alleged robbers would target his store, just minutes away from the Milan Police Department.

“You spend 2 minutes in the store loading up stuff, by the time your getting out they’re here,” said Scott.

“Even if there is one stolen fire arm that’s out in the public this creates a dangerous situation, not only for first responders but for the general public as well,” said Michael P. Knight, Office of Public and Governmental Affairs.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to the Milan Police Department for a comment however they could not release a statement at the time.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips . Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit® app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.