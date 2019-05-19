Local church invites doctor to speak on depression and anxiety

JACKSON, Tenn. – A local church invited a special guest speaker to discuss the impact that anxiety and depression has on the community.

The Campbell Street Church of Christ invited Dr. Ryan Fraser, an associate professor of clinical mental health counseling at Freed-Hardeman University, to speak on the issues of anxiety and depression. He also spoke on the upcoming release of his new book titled “Overcoming the Blues.” Lead Minister at the church, Danny Sorrell explains why they invited Fraser to speak to the congregation.

“I think this is something that a lot of people struggle with and the church needs to talk about it,” said Sorrell. “A lot of people are struggling with anxiety and depression. It’s an issue in our culture.”

“A lot of believers struggle with it,” said Fraser. “They are not immune to it and so I am here to bring some hope.”

Fraser also brought in some ideas on how everyone in the audience can overcome the blues.

“Physical needs that they might have. They might need to take medicine. But realize that they can do some things by self care, or caring for others that can make a difference in their perspective,” said Fraser.

The service was followed by singing songs of praise. Those in attendance say they’re happy to have a service where they can talk about anxiety and depression.

“We have had a lot of death in our congregation over the past year so there is a lot of anxiety and depression,” said church member, Alaina Robertson. “People are open about it here. It’s really good to have a service where we are openly talking about anxiety, grief and depression.”

“I think a lot of us in the community, we get this depression and we get in this pit. It was just so uplifting that we can get out of that pit and there is hope,” said Stefanie Brower.

“The church is about meeting needs because Jesus Christ was about meeting needs,” said Sorrell. “That’s what we want to be and what we are trying to do.”

Dr. Ryan Fraser’s book on “Overcoming the Blues” will be released September 3.