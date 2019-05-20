Exit 56 Blues Fest returns to Brownsville this weekend

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — A tradition is returning to Brownsville this weekend.

The Exit 56 Blues Fest starts this weekend at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville.

“This is our 10th annual year, but we are excited about this being our biggest and best year yet. People can expect live blues absolutely free of charge. We ask that you bring your lawn chairs and come out and enjoy the free blues,” Brownsville Mayor Bill Rawls said.

Mayor Rawls says the weekend has a little bit of everything to celebrate the blues.

“We have 16 different acts over the two-day period. We will be featuring the women of blues on Sunday,” Rawls said.

While the concerts have been on the front porch of blues legend Sleepy John Estes home, but this year the festival has a new venue.

“We are very proud of our new stage. We received a grant from the Department of Tourism to construct a stage. This was finished last week, so we are looking to break it in and get some blues on that stage real quick,” Rawls said.

As part of the festival Rawls says they will have a Corvette car show and expect about 150 Corvettes.

“For anyone who wants to bring their ‘vette out, the entrance fee is $20, and we will be giving out trophies to the top 40 Corvettes,” Rawls said.

The Exit 56 Blues Fest starts at 10 a.m. Saturday and will continue until 10 p.m., and the festival reopens Sunday, May 26 at 11 a.m. The festival will close Sunday at 5 p.m.