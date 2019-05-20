Hot and Humid Week Ahead

Weather Update – 7:00 p.m. – Monday, May 20th

Showers and thunderstorms occurring in Texas and Oklahoma this afternoon are where the Storm Prediction Center has issued a rare “high risk” of severe weather. As for West Tennessee, we’re expecting a calm evening and mostly quiet day tomorrow, but those showers and thunderstorms will try to move east.

TONIGHT

Skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with temperatures dropping to the middle 60s at the coolest point of the night. We’ll be dry overnight but with a slight chance for a stray shower early Tuesday morning in northwest Tennessee.

It’s going to be a hot and mostly sunny day tomorrow with a little boost in the humidity! Temperatures will peak near 90°F. We’ll be mostly dry until a squall line from the storms out west closes in on West Tennessee toward sunset. The chance for rain is still low but we may see some redevelopment in the area on Wednesday. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep up with Storm Team Weather Online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

