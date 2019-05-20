Jeff Young, AKA ‘Rock Doc’ bond revoked

JACKSON, Tenn.–In a prior hearing, an original motion was filed by the government, alleging nurse practitioner Jeff Young, also known as the ‘Rock Doc’ is a predator and has a history of violence against women, with no regard for court orders. Young’s defense attorney said the charges are a part of a “witch hunt.”



Witnesses testified that the original order by the board of nursing indicated his license and DEA number should both be pulled by the state.

Young is also facing multiple sex trafficking charges.

In Monday’s hearing, several witnesses took the stand.

One of which is a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation nurse consultant who discussed alleged deficiencies in Young’s practice.

Stating how he allegedly prescribed opioids to patients without looking at the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database (CSMD), which indicates what drugs patients have been prescribed by other providers.

Young’s defense attorney then made a statement the CSMD is not a required standard by law Young has to adhere to.

The prosecution then alleged that Young is a threat to others due to documentation shown in court, which alleges threatening messages sent to patients via social media. It accuses him of prescribing medication to patients who are addicts, and that he improperly prescribed medication, sometimes in exchange for sexual favors.

In closing remarks, prosecutor Jason Knutson said Young is ‘obviously a danger.’

However, defense attorney Claiborne Ferguson said the allegations against Young are ‘double and triple hearsay’.

He went even further to say that in a video shown in court displaying Young and a patient allegedly having intercourse that it’s “not illegal” to have sex with your patients, and claimed “there’s no proof to back up these allegations.”

Also in the closing remarks Knutson said Young should not be allowed to be free on bond.

“The only way you can stop him from being a sexual predator is to detain him,” said Knutson.

The judge then ruled Young a danger to the community, deciding to revoke his bond and detain him.

The judge also has scheduled a report hearing in the next 90 days which will take place on August 14 at 9 a.m.