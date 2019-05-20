Mugshots : Madison County : 05/17/19 – 05/20/19 May 20, 2019 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/29Brittnie Thomas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/29Benjamin Hatchett Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/29Betty Ann Sails Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/29Brittany Young Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 5/29Cassidy Groves Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/29Cristian Velazquez Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 7/29Eduardo Morales Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 8/29Frenchie Davis Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 9/29James Waite Schedule II & VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/29Jaylon Chiles Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/29Jenai Sanders Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/29Jeremy Watson DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 13/29Jerry Edwards Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/29Johnathan Franklin Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 15/29Joseph Graves Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 16/29Joshua Pulfer Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 17/29Keith Huntspon Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 18/29Kenneth Palmer Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 19/29Kristi Howell Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/29Lee Alan Davis Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 21/29Mariah Cotton Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 22/29Makarios Whiteside Schedule II drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/29Mike Love Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/29Paul Bradley Evans Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 25/29Rick Crim Jr. Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 26/29Shannon Parker DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 27/29Taylen Mann Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 28/29Theresa Parker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 29/29Willmer Pacheco-Lopez Theft over $1,000, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/20/19. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterestMore