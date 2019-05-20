Mugshots : Madison County : 05/17/19 – 05/20/19

1/29 Brittnie Thomas Failure to appear

2/29 Benjamin Hatchett Simple domestic assault

3/29 Betty Ann Sails Assault

4/29 Brittany Young Shoplifting



5/29 Cassidy Groves Simple domestic assault

6/29 Cristian Velazquez Simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

7/29 Eduardo Morales Violation of community corrections

8/29 Frenchie Davis Violation of community corrections



9/29 James Waite Schedule II & VI drug violations, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/29 Jaylon Chiles Failure to appear

11/29 Jenai Sanders Fraudulent use of a credit/ATM card, failure to appear

12/29 Jeremy Watson DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



13/29 Jerry Edwards Violation of probation, failure to appear

14/29 Johnathan Franklin Violation of community corrections

15/29 Joseph Graves Violation of order of protection

16/29 Joshua Pulfer Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest



17/29 Keith Huntspon Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/29 Kenneth Palmer Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/29 Kristi Howell Failure to appear

20/29 Lee Alan Davis Violation of order of protection



21/29 Mariah Cotton Vandalism

22/29 Makarios Whiteside Schedule II drug violations

23/29 Mike Love Simple domestic assault

24/29 Paul Bradley Evans Violation of probation



25/29 Rick Crim Jr. Violation of probation, fugitive-hold for other agency

26/29 Shannon Parker DUI

27/29 Taylen Mann Vandalism

28/29 Theresa Parker Failure to appear



29/29 Willmer Pacheco-Lopez Theft over $1,000, failure to appear



























































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 05/17/19 and 7 a.m. on 05/20/19.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.