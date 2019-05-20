3 teens in custody after RFC Tactical break-in; all weapons recovered

MILAN, Tenn. — Three teenagers are now in custody after a weekend break-in at RFC Tactical in Milan.

Milan police say the teenagers are 14, 15, and 17 years old. They were arrested Monday in Crockett County.

Police say all the weapons stolen during the burglary have been recovered.

Milan police say one person of interest was identified after their image was broadcast on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News.

The truck driven during the burglary was also reported stolen Sunday in Bells.

RFC Tactical, located on South First Street in Milan, was burglarized around 3:30 a.m. Sunday and around 11 firearms were reported stolen to the Milan Police Department.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had previously announced a reward of up to $5,000 in the case.