Sunny Warm And Humid

Weather Update: Monday, May 20–

Good Afternoon West Tennessee. We remain mostly sunny with only a few cirrus clouds. Temperatures are slowly climbing into the lower 80s. Aloft the pattern has flattened out, and become more zonal with time, it will surge north tonight and into the day on Tuesday, that will kick the flow back out of the south and bring the middle to upper 60° Dew points back into the area for Tuesday. It will be noticeably more humid overall. We will remain entrenched in the ridge most of this week, which will keep temps in the upper 80s to around 90 all week. There is one shot of rain this week, on Wednesday, but the front will be weakening, and it will ultimately meet with the ridge somewhere in West Tennessee. This means, that while there is a chance of rain, the probability, and definitely overall coverage of rain may remain sparse. This is especially true the farther east you are in West Tennessee.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter,com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamelltv