Suspect in April robbery in Union City arrested

UNION CITY, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection with an April robbery in Union City was arrested over the weekend in Carroll County.

Union City police say Keith Patterson was arrested Saturday afternoon at his father’s home in Carroll County.

Police say Patterson was arrested around 4 p.m. after a brief standoff with the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Patterson later surrendered to investigators.

Patterson is charged with aggravated robbery in Union City.

Another man, Stephen Josh Rogers, was arrested May 13 in connection with the robbery.

Police say the robbery was reported around 4 a.m. April 14 at the Pocket’s convenience store.