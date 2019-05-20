TBI issues Endangered Child Alert for McNairy Co. girl

McNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a teenage girl from McNairy County.

Amiracle Myatt, 17, was last seen in Selmer and is believed to be heading toward Hardin County.

Myatt was last seen Monday wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, black capri pants, black socks and slip-on sandals.

The TBI says she is biracial, 5-feet, 1-inch tall, and weighs about 117 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees Myatt or knows where she may be is asked to call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND or the Selmer Police Department at 731-645-3406.