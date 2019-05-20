TCA students send off spring athletes to compete in state tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. — Many excited TCA students lined up this afternoon to send off their favorite Lions and Lady Lions to the state tournament.

This week, TCA will be sending the baseball team, the boys tennis team, and many individuals to compete in track and field.

The Lions have particularly made some serious noise on the baseball diamond this season, entering as one of the top teams in the state. Ever since the postseason began, TCA has kicked it up to another level, coming from behind to win a district title, and cruising to a region title.

Now as they appear in their second straight state tournament, head coach Jeremy Maddox feels that his team will take what they’ve learned from last year’s experience, and apply it to the opportunity that they have ahead of them.

The Lions first round contest will take place tomorrow afternoon in Murfreesboro at 6:30 p.m.